FEM Consortia launched in KPK

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: A FEM Consortia was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote women’s right and gender equality in the country. The launching of the consortia represented a significant milestone in the advocacy and promotion of women’s rights and gender equality.

FEM Consortia is an alliance comprising 12 women’s rights organizations (WROs) that have come together to collaborate and work collectively on various issues affecting women in Pakistan.

FEM Consortia is an outcome of women’s voice and leadership project where 12 WROs across four provinces of Pakistan feel committed to continue their collective struggle for women’s rights.

FEM Consortia is expected to engage in advocacy efforts to advance women’s rights in Pakistan. This may include lobbying for policy changes, promoting legal reforms, and raising awareness about issues such as gender-based violence, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

It will likely establish mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the impact of their programs and initiatives to ensure they are effectively promoting women’s rights and gender equality.

