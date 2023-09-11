BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
USAID-funded HESSA official visits SAU

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

HYDERABAD: USAID-funded HESSA project representative and program manager of student support service visited Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam.

Asma Mohsin, the program manager representing the USAID-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) Project, visited the Sindh Agriculture University and held a meeting with the focal persons of all the thematic areas of student support services, which was chaired by Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences.

Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, and focal person of the student leadership thematic area, and Ammara Saaed from the Monitoring & Evaluation team of the HESSA Project joined the meeting virtually, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi also participated in the discussion.

The moot discussed the activities and plans of Sindh Agriculture University for the next project year related to Student Leadership, Alumni Engagement, financial aid, career readiness, micro enterprise development, and student support services, and participants agreed to include various components in the USAID-funded HESSA project for the students of Sindh Agriculture University in the next year’s project.

During their meeting, Dr Khooharo provided an overarching view of the ongoing endeavours at the University in alignment with the objectives of the HESSA project. He appreciated the efforts of USAID and HESSA, and their commitment to enhancing higher education.

Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director BIC, briefed the house regarding the activities of the last three months and the future plans. Future plans for all the thematic areas were discussed in detail and plans were finalized for the next year.

Prof Dr Ismail Kumbhar, the focal person for alumni engagement, Dr Jam Kashif Zaman Sahito, the focal person, career readiness, Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, the focal person for micro-enterprise development, Dr Faisal Ansari, the focal person, of the mental health component, Nauman Shah, focal person of fundraising and financial aid, and Prof Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Mughal, advisor to the Vice chancellor attended the meeting.

Education Students USAID SAU USAID funded HESSA

