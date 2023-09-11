BAFL 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FABL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
HBL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.38%)
PRL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.88%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 91.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 16,360 Increased By 93.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 46,058 Increased By 44 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,295 Increased By 49.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Structural reforms termed a must for economic revival

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 07:31am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain said that investment alone cannot improve the situation unless structural reforms are made, for which the role of ‘incompetent’ bureaucracy in important decisions must be eliminated.

These decisions can be effective only when political stability is ensured, anarchist politicians are disciplined, and terrorism is eradicated, he observed.

He said that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s interest in economic matters is very encouraging. His meeting with the business community leaders has boosted the morale of the businessmen and industrialists across the country, he added.

Mian Zahid said that the commitment of the COAS to improve the country’s economy and attract foreign investors is commendable, but the most important thing is the assurance of continuing the IMF programme and starting a new one.

He said that the Army Chief is well aware that the IMF programme is indispensable and that the economy can be stabilised under the supervision of this international organisation, but it is impossible to increase the growth rate. But the basis of the decision to boost the economy will not be cheap fame but better economic conditions in the country, he added.

He said that the Army Chief is serious about bringing transparency to the value of the US dollar, keeping an eye on currency traders and bringing them into the tax net, ending smuggling from Iran and Afghanistan, and increasing tax revenue. COAS is also hopeful for investment of 100 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and other countries through the Special Investment Council and its implementation will greatly help stabilise the economy.

Mian Zahid said that if this investment is made, it will improve the country’s economic situation, stabilise the rupee, and solve the problem of a lack of foreign exchange.

He said that General Asim Munir’s opinion is correct that the annual expenditure of 1.3 trillion rupees on failed government owned entities is counterproductive and it is better to sell them to save this capital.

He noted that army chiefs had held many meetings with the business community in past, but they did not yield any results, so it is the primary responsibility of all stakeholders to make the current meeting fruitful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy business community PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain political stability economic revival COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Structural reforms termed a must for economic revival

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories