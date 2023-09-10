BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: India discounts widest in seven weeks

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

BENGALURU/ MUMBAI: Discounts on physical gold were highest in seven weeks in India as sturdy domestic rates restricted purchases, while premiums in China swung higher this week on some demand optimism flowing from the country’s policy measures to support the economy.

In top consumer China, premiums climbed to as high as $55 an ounce over global spot prices this week, traders said, from $20-$38 last week. The policy-measures to support the economy are expected boost physical gold demand, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Official data on Thursday also showed that the People’s Bank of China increased its gold holdings to 69.62 million fine troy ounces at end-August. “China has been consistently adding to its gold reserves for the past 10 months, as part of its efforts to diversify away from the US dollar,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China, at MKS PAMP. Sin highlighted that while China has implemented a series of policy measures to revive the slowing economy, there is no indication of the PBoC issuing a gold import quota.

In India, dealers were offering a discount of up to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from the last week’s discount of $4. “Demand is highly price sensitive. Buyers pause as soon as prices increase,” said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

Gold gold rate Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: India discounts widest in seven weeks

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories