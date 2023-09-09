BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak Navy celebrates Navy Day with traditional fervor

Press Release Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrated 58th anniversary of ‘Navy Day’ to honor heroic achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and profound faith in Allah SWT.

Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of daring operation ‘SOMNATH’, when Pakistan Navy’s Warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride.

Pakistan Navy lone Submarine GHAZI reigned and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war, because of which the complete Indian Navy did not dare to come out in the open sea and challenge the PN Fleet.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that 8th September marks act of bravery of Pakistan Navy’s officers and men who demonstrated invincible courage and absolute audacity during successful bombardment at Dwarka.

On this day, we acknowledge the sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis and honour their valiant spirit which vanquished the devious enemy during the 1965 War.

The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan Navy besides ensuring own maritime defence also maintains round the clock presence in international waters and engages with regional navies to foster interoperability and promote maritime security at high seas.

For this purpose, Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art technologies to meet the emerging security challenges at sea while enhancing indigenous capabilities.

Admiral underlined that Pakistan Navy has also embarked on nation building initiatives particularly to uplift coastal communities and is making vigorous efforts to invigorate Blue Economy for economic prosperity of the country.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for peace and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle. Quran Khawani was arranged for eternal peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments.

Commander Karachi laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. Navy Day events were also organised at Lahore; wherein, Commander Central Punjab interacted with families of PN martyrs and paid rich tribute to their heroics in war.

Students from Bahria College across Pakistan participated in various activities tributing our Ghazis & Shuhada. Other activities of the day included boat rally at Karachi harbour and rallies by students of Bahria Model School.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pakistan navy Navy Day

Comments

1000 characters

Pak Navy celebrates Navy Day with traditional fervor

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories