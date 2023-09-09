Pak Navy celebrates Navy Day with traditional fervor

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrated 58th anniversary of ‘Navy Day’ to honor heroic achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and profound faith in Allah SWT.

Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of daring operation ‘SOMNATH’, when Pakistan Navy’s Warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride.

Pakistan Navy lone Submarine GHAZI reigned and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war, because of which the complete Indian Navy did not dare to come out in the open sea and challenge the PN Fleet.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that 8th September marks act of bravery of Pakistan Navy’s officers and men who demonstrated invincible courage and absolute audacity during successful bombardment at Dwarka.

On this day, we acknowledge the sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis and honour their valiant spirit which vanquished the devious enemy during the 1965 War.

The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan Navy besides ensuring own maritime defence also maintains round the clock presence in international waters and engages with regional navies to foster interoperability and promote maritime security at high seas.

For this purpose, Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art technologies to meet the emerging security challenges at sea while enhancing indigenous capabilities.

Admiral underlined that Pakistan Navy has also embarked on nation building initiatives particularly to uplift coastal communities and is making vigorous efforts to invigorate Blue Economy for economic prosperity of the country.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for peace and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle. Quran Khawani was arranged for eternal peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments.

Commander Karachi laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. Navy Day events were also organised at Lahore; wherein, Commander Central Punjab interacted with families of PN martyrs and paid rich tribute to their heroics in war.

Students from Bahria College across Pakistan participated in various activities tributing our Ghazis & Shuhada. Other activities of the day included boat rally at Karachi harbour and rallies by students of Bahria Model School.

