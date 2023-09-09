BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
Pakistan

One-window operation of SBCA to be more convenient: ACS LG

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Local Government of Sindh Manzoor Ali Sheikh said that the single and one-window operation of the Sindh Building Control Authority should be made more convenient and hassle free and all the wings of the SBCA should be fully digitized.

ACS LG Sindh meets Director General Sindh Building Control Authority, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and CEO Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation separately; briefing given to ACS LG about the performance and operations of the institutions.

The ACS LG directed SBCA that such mechanism shall be introduced in the authority that the applicant shall not face any unnecessary hindrance or delay at any step.

The delegations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Sindh Building Control Authority have met the ACS LG Sindh separately, in which the ACS LG was given detailed briefing about the overall progress and performance of the institutions.

Delegation of Sindh Building Control Authority led by Director General SBCA met ACS LG and gave a comprehensive briefing regarding the authority. Speaking to the participants of the delegation on this occasion, the Manzoor Ali Sheikh directed that a complete track record and file management system of all the applications received in SBCA should be created so that the general public would not have to face any kind of inconvenience or unnecessary waiting. Special Secretary LG Usman Muazzam also proposed third party validation process in this regard which was appreciated by the Additional Chief Secretary Sindh.

The delegation headed by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Imtiaz Shah told Additional Chief Secretary LG Manzoor Ali Sheikh that cleanliness activities are in full swing under Sindh Solid Management Board in Sukkur and Larkana as well.

Speaking on this occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary LG said that the door-to-door garbage collection process should be made more vibrant and efficient at the level of all districts, the timings of garbage collection from residential and commercial areas should be set in such a way that people would not face any difficulty in managing their daily routines and maximum garbage could also be collected.

Manzoor Ali Sheikh said that the payments to the contractors working with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board should be made after the completion of the work and 24/7 monitoring and vigilance system should be made more integrated. Additional Chief Secretary Sindh gave instructions that the web portal and complaint numbers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board should be permanently activated and the complaint track record should also be maintained regularly.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation CEO Salahuddin Ahmed told ACS LG Sindh that Water and Sewerage Corporation is working day and night to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Karachi city.

ACS LG said that a detailed survey of all the water channels should be conducted from all the starting point till end point, line losses, illegal connections, water theft should be controlled immediately. The ACS LG Sindh directed prompt redressal of public complaints and also instructed to ensure clean water supply to all the areas of the city.

The ACS LG Sindh gave directions that the water supply system should be continuously monitored, regular water supply should be ensured in residential and commercial areas without discrimination, digital meters should be installed to check the water pressure and water supply mechanism immediately. The ACS LG Sindh also instructed to communicate the water supply timings to the public.

The ACS LG Sindh directed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated to stop the theft of manhole covers as the loss of precious human lives is not acceptable under any circumstances. He further said that the practice of throwing garbage in sewerage lines should be stopped and a social media campaign for public awareness should also be started.

