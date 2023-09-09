Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 08, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 301.00
Open Offer Rs 304.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 9
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
4.69
▲ 0.70 (17.54%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Sep 9
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.48
▲ 0.21 (16.54%)
|
Gammon Pak / Sep 9
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
7.49
▲ 1.00 (15.41%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 9
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
4.95
▲ 0.47 (10.49%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Sep 9
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
9.84
▲ 0.93 (10.44%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Sep 9
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.85
▲ 0.54 (10.17%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 9
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
2.13
▲ 0.19 (9.79%)
|
Kohat Textile / Sep 9
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
12.25
▲ 1.00 (8.89%)
|
Abdullah Shah / Sep 9
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
5.50
▲ 0.44 (8.70%)
|
Asim Textile / Sep 9
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
16.28
▲ 1.14 (7.53%)
|Stock
|Price
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 9
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
0.95
▼ -0.14 (-12.84%)
|
Kohinoor Energy / Sep 9
Kohinoor Energy Limited(KOHE)
|
32.10
▼ -3.22 (-9.12%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Sep 9
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
1.31
▼ -0.12 (-8.39%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 9
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
7.75
▼ -0.65 (-7.74%)
|
Data Agro / Sep 9
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
14.63
▼ -1.19 (-7.52%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Sep 9
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
15.25
▼ -1.24 (-7.52%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / Sep 9
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
1.87
▼ -0.15 (-7.43%)
|
Habib Ins. / Sep 9
Habib Insurance Company Limited(HICL)
|
5
▼ -0.36 (-6.72%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Sep 9
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
11.01
▼ -0.73 (-6.22%)
|
Nimir Resins / Sep 9
Nimir Resins Limited(NRSL)
|
14.50
▼ -0.75 (-4.92%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 9
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
13,140,382
▲ 2.42
|
TPL Properties / Sep 9
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
11,926,485
▲ 0.09
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,014,918
▲ 0.02
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 9
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
10,981,843
▼ -0.01
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 9
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
10,866,031
▼ -0.29
|
Bank Al-Falah / Sep 9
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
9,272,484
▲ 2.01
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 9
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
7,844,273
▲ 1.42
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 9
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
7,543,051
▼ -0.27
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 9
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
7,496,500
▲ 0.70
|
Agritech Limited / Sep 9
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
7,015,000
▼ -0.14
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 8
|
303.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 8
|
302.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 8
|
147.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 8
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 8
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Sep 8
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 7
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 7
|
4451.14
|
Nasdaq / Sep 7
|
13748.83
|
Dow Jones / Sep 7
|
34500.73
|
India Sensex / Sep 8
|
66435.71
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 8
|
32604.91
|
Hang Seng / Sep 8
|
18202.07
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 8
|
7454.30
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 8
|
15758.99
|
France CAC40 / Sep 8
|
7220.87
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 7
|
19735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 7
|
185614
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 8
|
86.35
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 8
|
1925.30
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 8
|
85.41
