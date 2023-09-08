Data Urs concludes with prayers for country’s solidarity

LAHORE: The three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh concluded on Thursday night with special prayers for national solidarity and welfare of Muslim Ummah.

A large number of devotees from all parts of the country visited his shrine on his 980th Urs. Free food and milk was distributed at the shrine by the devotees. The provincial government declared local holiday on Thursday to enable maximum number of people to attend the Urs celebrations.

The last day of the event coincides with the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The dhamal (spiritual whirling) to the beat of drum welcomed devotees to the illuminated complex. Qawwals enthralled the devotees with the verses of sufi poets at the Samaa Hall throughout the day. Life and teachings of the saint and the literary and spiritual aspects of his book Kashaful Mahjoob were discussed by religious scholars at literary meetings held at the Data Darbar Complex. The participants also offered special prayers for national security and prosperity and for the well being of Muslim Ummah.

Outside the shrine, there was a huge crowd of devotees, visitors and sightseers trying to share from the spiritual benefits at the place known as the centre of religious activities in the province since the last 10 centuries. There were many men and women who had travelled large distances to seek special blessings of Almighty and offer special prayers to fulfil their pressing needs and solve the unsolvable problems.

