BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Data Urs concludes with prayers for country’s solidarity

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh concluded on Thursday night with special prayers for national solidarity and welfare of Muslim Ummah.

A large number of devotees from all parts of the country visited his shrine on his 980th Urs. Free food and milk was distributed at the shrine by the devotees. The provincial government declared local holiday on Thursday to enable maximum number of people to attend the Urs celebrations.

The last day of the event coincides with the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The dhamal (spiritual whirling) to the beat of drum welcomed devotees to the illuminated complex. Qawwals enthralled the devotees with the verses of sufi poets at the Samaa Hall throughout the day. Life and teachings of the saint and the literary and spiritual aspects of his book Kashaful Mahjoob were discussed by religious scholars at literary meetings held at the Data Darbar Complex. The participants also offered special prayers for national security and prosperity and for the well being of Muslim Ummah.

Outside the shrine, there was a huge crowd of devotees, visitors and sightseers trying to share from the spiritual benefits at the place known as the centre of religious activities in the province since the last 10 centuries. There were many men and women who had travelled large distances to seek special blessings of Almighty and offer special prayers to fulfil their pressing needs and solve the unsolvable problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

Comments

1000 characters

Data Urs concludes with prayers for country’s solidarity

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories