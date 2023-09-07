Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh pays farewell visit to PM Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, H.E. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, paid a farewell call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the High Commissioner on a successful tenure and appreciated the High Commission’s initiatives to bring both countries closer,” press release stated.

The High Commissioner expressed his thanks for the support extended during his tenure and hoped that bilateral ties would continue to grow.

A message of goodwill and friendship was conveyed by the High Commissioner, which was reciprocated, according to the press release.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to continue strengthening their fraternal relations.