BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Indian shares end at one-month high; small, mid-cap extend winning streak

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 05:13pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed on Thursday at a more than one-month high, led by gains in banks and power stocks, with a technical breakout lending support.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.59% higher at 19,727.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.58% to 66,265.56.

The 19,600 range that has been holding for a month was broken “convincingly” and has triggered some short-covering, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“The sentiments may have shifted after trading in a (tight) range for the whole of August … Everybody believes we are closer to the end of rate hiking cycle.”

The benchmark index also caught up with the moves in small and mid-cap stocks, which rose 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

Some large-cap stocks have started moving in tandem with small- and mid-caps, which is evident in Nifty’s recent move, James said.

Indian shares advance on hopes of Fed rate pause, China stimulus

India’s blue-chips, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended gains for the fifth straight session on Thursday, recovering nearly 2.5% from the near 2-month lows hit late August.

Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run on Thursday, and have risen about 31% and 28%, respectively, so far in the year, compared with the 8% gains in benchmark indexes.

“While mid-cap and small-cap stocks come with higher volatility and risk, they also offer the potential for higher returns, which attracts investors the most,” said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Equity99.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty gaining 1.48%, public sector enterprise rising 1.46% and banks gaining 1%.

Among individual stocks, Coal India rose 7.1%, highest gainer in the Nifty 50 index, on expectations of higher demand.

Larsen & Tourbo hit a record high on a report that it is likely to win an order worth $2.9 billion from Saudi Aramco.

