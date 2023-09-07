BAFL 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.68%)
BIPL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.93%)
DGKC 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.09%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
OGDC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PAEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 82.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.61%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.36%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.24%)
SSGC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.96%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.43 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.42%)
UNITY 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 8.6 (0.19%)
BR30 16,211 Increased By 59.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 45,890 Increased By 82.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,247 Increased By 42.9 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble slips again vs dollar in early trade

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 01:30pm

The Russian rouble slipped further against the dollar on Thursday, touching new three-week lows after a brief respite in the previous session on news of planned increased forex sales by the central bank.

At 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.38% weaker against the dollar at 98.50 and 0.1% softer versus the euro at 105.60. It earlier brushed lows of 98.54 per dollar and 105.66 per euro, its worst since Aug. 15.

Persistent strong forex demand from importers has weighed on the rouble, outweighing support from high oil prices, with benchmark Brent crude still above $90.

Traders said this partly reflected a time lag between the sale of Russian oil on foreign markets and the receipt of forex earnings on the local market, though some expect the higher oil price to start feeding through and helping the rouble.

“We expect that the currency supply will increase in the very near future due to rising oil prices and stabilize the rouble exchange rate,” ALOR Broker said in a note. The central bank made an emergency rate hike of 350 basis points to 12% on Aug. 15 after the rouble hit a 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, and has said it cannot rule out another increase at its next meeting on Sept. 15.

“In our opinion, the rouble may continue its gradual weakening before the regulator’s meeting,” said Bogdan Zvarich at banki.ru. The central bank said on Wednesday it would sell 150 billion roubles’ ($1.53 billion) worth of forex in total between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22, equating to 21.4 billion roubles a day, up from 2.3 billion roubles previously.

As markets anticipate a rate hike next week, the central bank cancelled two OFZ bond auctions on Wednesday, citing a lack of bids at acceptable prices.

Russian stock indexes were firmer on Thursday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index and rouble-based MOEX Russian index both up by around 0.35%.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble slips again vs dollar in early trade

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Oil falls on concerns about China, winter demand

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

Read more stories