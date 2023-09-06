BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Currency hovers at 307 level
Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 12:18pm

The Pakistani rupee remained marginally stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 307, an increase of Re0.10, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar to settle at record low 307.10, a depreciation of 0.48%, in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar, at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Akhtar underscored the caretaker government’s commitment to successfully fulfilling its obligations under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and timely completion of all ongoing development projects.

Internationally, the US dollar perched near a six-month peak on Wednesday as jitters over China and global growth dragged on risk sentiment drawing the strongest warning since mid-August from Japan’s top currency diplomat.

Economic data from China and Europe on Tuesday fanned some fears of slowing global growth, pushing investors to scramble for the dollar.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.067% to 104.80, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 it touched overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after rising over 1% in the previous session, as markets worried about a supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

This is an intra-day update

