Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh begins

LAHORE: The three-day 980th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri known as Data Ganj Bakhsh began, here on Tuesday amid elaborate security arrangements for the visitors.

Inaugurating the celebrations, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied by the former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others laid chaadar on shrine and offered ‘fateha.’ Special prayers were also offered for the country’s solidarity and integrity.

During the Urs celebrations, thousands of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are reaching here to attend the annual Urs. During the three-day celebrations, academic conferences, recitations, Naat-Khwaani and Mehfil-e-Samaa will also be held.

Langar (food) is being distributed among the devotees while milk sabeel has also been arranged. The CM directed to make elaborate sitting arrangements in the Langarkhana. He also directed that the security and traffic plan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

