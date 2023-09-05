BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
India central bank planning to introduce wholesale digital currency

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 02:31pm
Photo: Reuters
NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India is planning to introduce wholesale a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the call money market, an official told reporters.

“RBI is now planning to go interbank borrowing market, specifically call money market,” the official said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves remain largely flat

RBI plans to use CBDCs as tokens for call money settlement, he said.

India’s CBDC is currently in a pilot phase across the retail and wholesale segments.

The central bank has set a target of one million transactions a day by the end of 2023.

