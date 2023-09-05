AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 14-March-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated March 14, 2024 04:42pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on March 14, 2024 is Rs228,550 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs195,945 in the local bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs250 and 10-gram gold rose by Rs215.

14-March-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs228,550 (↑ Rs250) Rs2,600
per 10 grams Rs195,945 (↑ Rs215) Rs2,229

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $9 to settle at $2,188 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Thursday is Rs2,600 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,229.08.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
13-March-24 Rs228,300 Rs2,600
12-March-24 Rs230,100 Rs2,600
11-March-24 Rs230,200 Rs2,600
9-March-24 Rs230,200 Rs2,600
8-March-24 Rs228,600 Rs2,600
7-March-24 Rs228,150 Rs2,600
6-March-24 Rs225,400 Rs2,600
5-March-24 Rs223,900 Rs2,600
4-March-24 Rs221,200 Rs2,600
2-March-24 Rs220,300 Rs2,600

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 14-March-2024

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

New Delhi steps up security ahead of rally by protesting farmers

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories