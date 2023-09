LONDON: Europe’s stock markets accelerated losses at the start of trading on Tuesday awaiting the return of Wall Street after a long holiday weekend in the United States.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,414.12 points after Europe’s main indices closed with slight losses Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.6 percent to 15,734.05 points at the open Tuesday and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 7,222.77.