BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.11%)
BIPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.7%)
DFML 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
DGKC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.3%)
FABL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.97%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.45%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 80.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.26%)
OGDC 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.73%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIOC 85.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.23%)
PPL 67.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.87%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
SSGC 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.29%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.33%)
BR30 16,005 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.07%)
KSE100 45,568 Decreased By -139.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 16,137 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.71%)
Asian shares slip as China optimism fades; RBA in focus

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 10:14am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: Asian equities fell on Tuesday as the spotlight remained on China and its efforts to stabilise its stuttering post-pandemic economy, while traders awaited the outcome of a policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.75% lower at 511.14, moving away from 515.37, the highest level since Aug. 11 it touched on Monday. China shares clocked their best day in over a month on Monday on the back of fresh measures to help boost the faltering economy.

On Tuesday, China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.40%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.88%, giving back some of the gains.

A private-sector survey showed on Tuesday China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August as weak demand continued to dog the world’s second-largest economy and stimulus failed to meaningfully revive consumption.

“The miss in China’s Caixin services PMI has offset some of the sentiment shift we got yesterday,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

Investors are hoping that the drip feed of policy stimulus from Beijing will be enough to stabilise the Chinese economy.

“To be fair, China’s measures so far are a mere relaxation of over-regulation that can merely stop or slow down further damage, and not particularly stimulus actions that can reverse the damage,” Chanana said.

“The hustle between weak high-frequency data and policy actions is likely to continue.” Investor focus will also be on China’s largest private property developer, Country Garden.

The company faces a deadline for making interest payments on two US dollar bonds on Tuesday, days after dodging an onshore debt default with a last-minute payment extension deal.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.62% ahead of the policy decision from the country’s central bank. The RBA is expected to stand pat on interest rates, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

With the recent decline in inflation and a slight rise in unemployment in Australia, all but two of 36 economists polled by Reuters said the RBA would hold its official cash rate at 4.10%, in line with interest rate futures pricing. Economists though largely expect a final hike before the end of the year.

“While the chances of another and almost certainly final rate hike have diminished, we aren’t totally ruling out one more before the year-end,” ING economists said in a note.

The Australian dollar fell 0.11% to $0.645. The US markets were closed on Monday, leading to light trading volume.

While the economic calendar in the region is bare, several Federal Reserve officials are due to speak during the week. Data on Friday showed US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8%, while wage gains moderated.

The slight cracks in the labour market further bolstered expectations that the Fed is likely done hiking rates.

Markets are pricing in 93% chance of the Fed keeping rates unchanged later this month, CME FedWatch tool showed, and has priced in about 60% chance of no more hikes this year.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said central banks must pin inflation expectations at their targets at a time when changes in the labour and energy markets as well as geopolitical turmoil cause some price swings.

“It will be critical for central banks to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored while these relative price changes play out,” Lagarde told an event in London on Monday.

The market is now leaning against a hike at its September meeting after a run of soft data.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, fell 0.019%, with the euro down 0.03% to $1.0791.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% to 146.53 per dollar, still at the levels that led to intervention from Japanese authorities last year.

In commodities, US crude rose 0.41% to $85.90 per barrel and Brent was at $88.95, down 0.06% on the day.

asian stocks

