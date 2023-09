ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the Ministry of Finance to devise an effective strategy to bring economic stability in the country.

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar who called on him here. The finance minister also briefed the prime minister on the current economic situation in the country.