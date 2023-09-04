BAFL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
BIPL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.16%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.83%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
FABL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FCCL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
GGL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
HUBC 81.22 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.65%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.95%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
OGDC 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.77%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
SSGC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.74%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By 53.6 (1.19%)
BR30 16,046 Increased By 215 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PAKOXY (Pakistan Oxygen Limited) 69.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.97%

Pakistan Oxygen to raise nearly Rs750mn through rights issue

BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2023 03:00pm

The Pakistan Oxygen Limited (PAKOXY), engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and medical gases, said on Monday it will raise Rs749.8 million through a rights issue of 13.86 million shares at a price of Rs54 per share.

The company, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said that it will issue 13,885,973 ordinary shares at a price of Rs54 per share, (i.e. inclusive of a premium of Rs44 per share) aggregating to Rs 749,842,542.

“Right shares to be offered to the members of the company in proportion of approximately 18.96 right shares for every 100 ordinary shares held i.e. approximately 18.96%,” stated the notice.

The company said that the funds will be utilised to meet the increased working capital requirements of the company and maintenance of plant and machinery in order to enhance the profitability of the company and, consequently, returns to the shareholders.

PAKOXY is principally engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and medical gases, welding electrodes and marketing of medical equipment.

The company said the issue is being carried out at a price which is less than the current share price in the market and hence there is no major investment risk associated with the right issue.

“Normal risks associated with the business will remain; however, the company is well placed in the market, which will help to mitigate such risk factors,” it said.

“The right issue is being carried out at a premium. Considering the current market price of the company, the premium charged over the par value is justified and is also in line with the prevailing market practice.

In fact, the right issue price constitutes approximately 25% discount to the prevailing market price,“ Pakistan Oxygen said.

At the time of filing, the shares of PAKOXY were being traded at Rs69.00, down by Rs3.30 or 4.56%.

PSX Proposed right issues Pakistan Oxygen Limited right shares PSX stocks premium

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Oxygen to raise nearly Rs750mn through rights issue

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Read more stories