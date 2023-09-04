BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Sep 04, 2023
Technology

Renault CEO: China very competitive on electric vehicles, Europe needs to catch up

Reuters Published September 4, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Renault’s chief executive Luca de Meo said on Monday that China was ‘very competitive’ in terms of the electric vehicle market, as Renault also prepared to unveil its new Scenic electric vehicle car model.

“China is very competitive when it comes to the supply chain of electric vehicles….we need to catch up fast,” De Meo told RTL Radio, speaking from the IAA Munich car show.

Renault’s RCI Banque announces sale of Russia leasing subsidiary

De Meo added that Renault would unveil the prices for its new Scenic minivan later in the year, with a launch planned in the first quarter of 2024.

The Scenic will be within the price range for many customers, similar to a hybrid model of the same size and category, he said.

Renault’s IAA Munich car show

