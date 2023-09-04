KP minister launches tour package for families

PESHAWAR: The provincial caretaker minister for Tourism, Museum, Archaeology and Information, Syed Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, launched tour packages under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority for families and females.

The Director General of KPCTA, Barkatullah Marwat, General Manager of Planning and Marketing KPCTA, Hayat Ali Shah, General Manager of Culture, Sajjad Hameed and the Commandant of Tourism Police were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

The tour packages include a City Tour that would cost Rs. 3,000 per person, Takht Bahi that would cost Rs. 1,000 per person, and the Khanpur Lake Tour, which would cost Rs. 3,500 per person.

Addressing the ceremony, the caretaker minister said that KPCTA would also start a bus service enabling tourists to visit and enjoy the beauty of famous tourist destinations in KP and historic places in Peshawar City. He mentioned that the city tour would include visits to Sethi House, Namak Mandi, the Museum, Ghor Ghatri and other famous places.

He added that KPCTA has also arranged various recreational events, including paragliding, boating and jet skiing for visitors at Khanpur Lake, in addition to arranging tours to picturesque locations within the province. He appreciated the efforts of KPCTA to promote tourism and facilitate visitors and stated that the hospitality of the people of KP is well known worldwide. He also highlighted the steps taken by KPCTA to boost tourism and mentioned that the government would provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to visitors.

He further mentioned that the government is also working to improve the law and order situation in the province, which would also help attract foreign tourists. He added that work is also underway on historic Buddhist sites.

The caretaker minister announced that a Nathia Gali tour for blind children would start from tomorrow and that they would be provided with all the necessary help. He also mentioned that the tourism department is working to boost tourism in KP and promote its soft image and natural beauty to the world.

