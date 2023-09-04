BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Sports

US suffer first loss at Basketball World Cup

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

MANILA: The United States suffered their first defeat of the Basketball World Cup on Sunday, going down 110-104 to Lithuania but still advancing to the quarter-finals.

The US found themselves trailing by 17 points at half-time but came back into the game after a strong third quarter in Manila.

Lithuania kept their noses in front to see out the win and preserve their unbeaten record at the tournament.

Both teams had already qualified for the quarter-finals going into the game.

The US, who finished seventh at the last World Cup in China in 2019, will now play Italy in the last eight on Tuesday.

Lithuania take on Serbia in the quarter-finals on the same day.

Lithuania made a barnstorming start to the game and nailed their first nine three-point attempts.

Anthony Edwards of the US was the game’s top scorer with 35 points, while Vaidas Kariniauskas led Lithuania with 15 points.

Basketball World Cup Vaidas Kariniauskas Basketball

