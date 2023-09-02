BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pre-smog actions: 884 vehicles inspected across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: As a part of pre-smog actions against vehicular emissions, a total of 884 vehicles were inspected across Punjab by transport authorities. Among them, 17 vehicles were issued warnings, 23 were seized, 272 were fined for violations, and a total fine of Rs2.51 million was collected.

A meeting under the auspices of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi was held to review pre-smog actions related to smog in light of the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

While addressing the meeting Secretary of Transport, stated that the Punjab Transport Department officials have imposed restrictions under the Punjab Environmental Protection (Control and Prevention of Smog) Rules 2023 on vehicles spreading pollution (emitting smoke) and the use of substandard fuels throughout the province. He explained that multiple actions were taken against various vehicles in Punjab under this law.

