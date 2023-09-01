BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool’s Konate, Thiago out for Villa match: Klopp

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 03:26pm

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Thiago will miss this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Aston Villa due to injuries, manager Juergen Klopp said, while giving little away on the club’s possible transfer activity on Friday’s deadline day.

France centre back Konate is battling a muscle issue and missed last weekend’s comeback win over Newcastle United, while Brazil midfielder Thiago underwent hip surgery before the start of the season and has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Liverpool will also be without captain Virgil Van Dijk for Villa’s visit to Anfield on Sunday after the centre back was sent off for a foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

“Ibou (Konate) will not be ready for the game,” Klopp said. “Curtis (Jones) is back in training fully. Thiago started training with the team and then had a little setback, so we have to slow down there a little bit.

“Thiago will use the international break for that then obviously to be up to speed, I’m pretty sure that should be hopefully enough for him then.”

Klopp maintained forward Mohamed Salah was not for sale amid reported interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, saying there was “no offer as far as I know”.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, with British media reporting that the Dutch midfielder was undergoing a medical at the club on Friday.

“We cannot talk about that because nothing has really happened yet,” he said, and remained noncommittal when asked if Liverpool would strengthen further after the possible arrival of Gravenberch.

“It’s deadline day, I don’t want to kill the excitement of the people. You never know. But I am busy today with other things.”

Liverpool are third in the league with seven points from three games, one point above Villa in seventh place.

Juergen Klopp Liverpool Ibrahima Konate

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool’s Konate, Thiago out for Villa match: Klopp

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

LHC orders release of PTI’s Parvez Elahi

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Oil driven higher by tight supply expectations

IMF Managing Director has ‘productive’ talks with Chinese premier

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Read more stories