Wapda chairman presents Rs1.7m cash reward to Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) presented cash reward of Rs 1.7 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem.

A ceremony was arranged at Wapda House on Thursday in the honour of Arshad Nadeem for his historic performance in the World Athletics Championship 2023. Congratulating Arshad Nadeem on winning silver medal for Pakistan in the World Athletics Championship, the chairman said that the whole nation is proud of him for his brilliant performance in the event. He expressed the hope that Arshad Nadeem would also excel in the upcoming international and global events, the Paris Olympics 2024 in particular. The chairman assured Arshad Nadeem that Wapad Sports Board would fully support him for providing training and allied facilities for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Nadeem thanked Wapda Sports Board for patronizing him and other players who have been bringing laurels to Pakistan in international sports. The chairman also gave away cash prize worth Rs 5 lacs to Muhammad Yasir, Wapda Sports Board athlete, for winning bronze medal for the country in Javelin Throw in 25th Asian Athletics Championship held at Bangkok last month.

It is worth mentioning that Wapda has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than six decades. Wapda is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 65 teams - 36 men and 29 women - of different games. At present, Wapda is winner in 34 disciplines (Men-17, Women-17), and runners-up in 22 games (Men-13, Women-9) in national championships.

