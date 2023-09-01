Indian shares snap 5-month rally as financials

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Thursday and snapped a five-month winning streak, weighed down by the continued drop in financials and consumer stocks and as foreign investments moderated.

The Nifty 50 closed down 0.48% at 19,253.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.39% lower at 64,831.41.

The Nifty has lost 2.53% in August after gaining 14.16% from March to July, while the Sensex dropped 2.55% in August after rising 12.83% in the previous five months.

“The benchmark is likely to remain in consolidation mode on moderation in foreign inflows after a sharp uptick over the last five months,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Foreign inflows hit a four-month low of 122.52 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) in August.