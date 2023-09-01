Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Kohat Cement Company 30.06.2023 Nil 5,820.751 28.98 16.10.2023 10.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 16.10.2023
AGM
D.G.Khan Cement Co. 30.06.2023 Nil (3,635.976) (8.30) 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M. 27.10.2023
AGM
First Dawood 30.06.2023 Nil 15.038 0.101 02.10.2023 25.09.2023 to
Investment Bank Year End 09.30.A.M 02.10.2023
Limited AGM
Fatima Fertilizer Co. - - - - 22.09.2023 16.09.2023 to
Ltd 11.00.A.M 22.09.2023
EOGM
