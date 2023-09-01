KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Kohat Cement Company 30.06.2023 Nil 5,820.751 28.98 16.10.2023 10.10.2023 to Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 16.10.2023 AGM D.G.Khan Cement Co. 30.06.2023 Nil (3,635.976) (8.30) 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M. 27.10.2023 AGM First Dawood 30.06.2023 Nil 15.038 0.101 02.10.2023 25.09.2023 to Investment Bank Year End 09.30.A.M 02.10.2023 Limited AGM Fatima Fertilizer Co. - - - - 22.09.2023 16.09.2023 to Ltd 11.00.A.M 22.09.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

