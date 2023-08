HANOI: Vietnam’s rice exports in the January-August period are estimated to have risen about 23% from a year earlier to 5.9 million metric tons, government data showed on Tuesday.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 37.3% at $3.2 billion.

August rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world’s leading shippers of the grain, were estimated at one million metric tons, worth $582 million.