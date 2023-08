HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dived at the open Friday as data indicating a still-strong US jobs market dented hopes the Federal Reserve could hold off hiking interest rates further.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.96 percent, or 174.57 points, to 18,037.60.

Hong Kong stocks resume losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 percent, or 13.63 points, to 3,068.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.52 percent, or 9.89 points, to 1,901.34.