BAFL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
BIPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.05%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.54%)
DGKC 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.73%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
HUBC 85.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
OGDC 99.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.79%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.83%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.84%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 16,991 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,689 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee winning run to pause on dollar rally ahead of Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 11:31am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline on Friday, halting a three-day winning streak, after the dollar index reached a two-month high on weak risk appetite and ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.62-82.64 to the US dollar compared with 82.5725 in the previous session.

The rupee climbed to a three-week high of 82.3625 on Thursday.

The drop back below 82.50 (after reaching near 82.36) “has more likely than not soured the overall momentum,” a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. “And with the dollar index where it is, you would have to say the bias on the rupee in today’s session is on the downside.”

The dollar index rallied 0.6% on Thursday and advanced more in the Asian session to make it to its highest level in two-and-half months.

The decline in US equities, US Treasury yields resuming their upward march, and data that indicated that the US labour market was holding up well all contributed to the dollar index’s move to above 104.

The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.4% and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.25%.

Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the day is in focus with investors looking for hints on whether interest rates will rise more and what Powell makes of the recent sell on US Treasuries.

“Today’s speech by Powell will get a great deal of scrutiny,” ING Bank said in a note “ …the majority view being that he will tread a cautious path with respect to any further potential tightening, looking for confirmation from the totality of the data before committing to any additional hikes.“

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee winning run to pause on dollar rally ahead of Powell’s speech

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

India’s Reliance Industries to sell additional stake in retail arm

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

Read more stories