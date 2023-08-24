BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
World

Norway to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: media reports

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2023 05:11pm

OSLO: Norway will become the third country to donate F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv to bolster its Soviet-era air force, three Norwegian media reported Thursday, without citing any sources.

Neither the number of planes nor the delivery date were announced, as Ukraine pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

Contacted by AFP, a spokeswoman for Norway’s defence minister could “neither confirm nor deny” the media reports.

Ukraine says it raised flag on Crimea in overnight ‘operation’

The reports came as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday, which was also Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Of the 57 F-16s Norway officially has up for sale, 32 have already been sold to Romania and 12 have been sold to US group Draken International, but have not yet been delivered.

If the reports from broadcasters NRK and TV2 and newspaper Aftenposten are confirmed, Norway would become the third country after Denmark and the Netherlands to give F-16s to Ukraine.

Ukraine Ukraine war Ukraine forces Russia invasion of Ukraine F 16

