Intra-day update: rupee crosses 300 level against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure as it dropped below the 300 level against the US dollar, depreciating 0.2% during trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 12:40pm, the rupee was hovering at 300.25, a decrease of Re0.61 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had fallen to the then record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 299.64.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) representative in Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reform process to which the government had agreed required the country to keep all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under finance ministry oversight.

Internationally, the US dollar nursed a sharp pullback against Asian currencies on Thursday, after softer-than-expected global economic data muddied the interest rate outlook and pushed down US yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium.

“Weaker than expected … data led markets to scale back their expectations for US policy,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Carol Kong, with jobless claims the next focus ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Friday speech.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies remains higher for the month, but dipped about 0.2% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday as weak manufacturing data in major economies outweighed optimism around a larger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks.

