BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.7%)
DGKC 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
HUBC 84.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 98.22 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.01%)
PRL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,923 Increased By 12.7 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,382 Decreased By -66 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,761 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks rival edible oils over 1% lower

Reuters Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 12:56pm

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday following a dip in rival edible oils, although strong export data helped limit losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 52 ringgit, or 1.32%, to 3,884 ringgit ($835.81) per metric ton in early trade, erasing gains from the prior session.

“Crude palm oil futures were seen trading lower today on long liquidation tracking weaker soy oil futures on CBOT overnight,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Easing Chinese vegetable oil futures and CBOT soybean futures in Asian hours, on the back of larger US soybean pods data, further dragged prices, Bagani added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dipped 0.3%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.8%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade edged 0.2% lower.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Production at South Peninsular Palm Oil Mills Association mills showed better recovery than anticipated during Aug. 1-20, up 7% from the same period last month.

Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil for September at 8% and increased its reference price, according to a Malaysian Palm Oil Board circular.

Palm oil reverses early gains but logs weekly jump on demand

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 rose between 9.8% and 17.4% from the same period a month earlier cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri said.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, has been hovering near a more than one-month low since last Thursday.

A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,861 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,778 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil tracks rival edible oils over 1% lower

Army operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

Read more stories