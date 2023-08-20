BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Saturday administered oath to 10 ministers of Sindh’s caretaker cabinet at a ceremony held at Governor House on Saturday.

The members of the caretaker cabinet who took the oath included Brigadier Haris Nawaz (retd) who was given the portfolio of Home and Prisons, Younus Dagha (finance, revenue, planning and development), Mubeen Jumani (local government, housing and town planning, rehabilitation), Ishwar Lal (irrigation), Arshad Wali Muhammad (towns, environment and climate change), Dr Junaid Shah (youth affairs, sports, culture, HR department), Omar Soomro (law, religious affair, human rights), Dr Saad Khalid Niaz (health, social welfare, public health engineering), Khuda Bux Marri (mines, mineral) and Rana Hussain (school education, college education, women empowerment).

Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House

Sindh interim Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Following the oath-taking, both Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar extended their warm congratulations to the newly inducted cabinet members.

