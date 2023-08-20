BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Aug 20, 2023
Pakistan

Lahore reports 11 dengue cases

LAHORE: Eleven new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Saturday. According to the...
APP Published 20 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: Eleven new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

According to the Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,030 larvae cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city. Various squads conducted surveillance at various indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1030 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told that 11 cases of dengue were reported in Lahore on Saturday including four cases from Allama Iqbal Town, three from Cantt Area, two from Gulberg Town, and one each from Nishtar and Wahga Town areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider is continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, besides increasing dengue cases after rains. She has reviewed the performance of dengue teams in Shalimar and Cantt areas, on Saturday. Checking of more than 5000 places will be ensured on daily basis, she directed.

Meanwhile, recently, in a statement, she has further announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the meteorological department. Issuing directions to control dengue,

she warned all Town Officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging the citizens to not to let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the anti-dengue campaign.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect the performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.

