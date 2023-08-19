BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll rises to 32 in Dominican Republic explosion

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2023 10:42pm

SANTO DOMINGO: The death toll from a powerful explosion that tore through a commercial area in the Dominican Republic rose to 32, the authorities said Saturday.

The blast on Monday sent shock waves through the area of San Cristobal, less than 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the capital Santo Domingo, sparking a fire.

Of 59 people injured in the blast, 12 are still in hospital, three of them in intensive care and five in burn units, said the health ministry.

Eleven killed in explosion in Dominican Republic

Search teams, some using sniffer dogs, are still working at the site, deputy director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Julian Garcia, told journalists Friday.

"Until all the rubble is removed, the search will not stop," he said, warning that the death toll could still rise.

Among the 32 deaths now reported "13 corpses have been identified and 11 bodies have been delivered to relatives," the country's national forensic institute said, according to a report from COE.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion, which along with the resulting fire damaged nine buildings and destroyed four.

Dominican Republic explosion Julian Garcia

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll rises to 32 in Dominican Republic explosion

President Alvi signs Army, Official Secrets Acts into law

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

India imposes 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect

Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Khyber: ISPR

Caretaker Sindh cabinet sworn in at Governor House

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Ukraine regions

Mosques probed over protest call in Pakistan riots

Read more stories