HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Friday, extending their losing streak to a sixth successive day, fuelled by worries over China’s economy and talk of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.64 percent, or 117.65 points, to 18,208.88.

Hong Kong stocks end flat

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up marginally, adding 1.36 points to 3,165.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange inched down 0.09 percent, or 1.70 points, to 1,982.60.