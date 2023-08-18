BAFL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.66%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
DFML 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.71%)
DGKC 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.52%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
MLCF 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
OGDC 101.69 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.9%)
PAEL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PIOC 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
PPL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.95%)
SSGC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 99.08 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,926 Increased By 27.9 (0.57%)
BR30 17,508 Increased By 243.7 (1.41%)
KSE100 48,537 Increased By 210.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,275 Increased By 86 (0.5%)
Malaysia probes cause of light plane crash that killed 10 people

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2023 12:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian air accident investigators were analysing on Friday the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a light plane that crashed into a road near the capital, killing all eight people on board and two on the ground.

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft exploded into a fireball on impact when it crashed Thursday in Selangor state west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site, video clips from the scene showed.

All eight people on board – six passengers and two flight crew – as well as two motorists on the four-lane road were killed, police said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday that the CVR, which was found Thursday night, was being analysed and that the incident would be investigated.

The CVR records what happens in the cockpit, including the final conversations of the flight crew and other sounds.

“I have instructed for investigations to be sped up and done thoroughly. We will make the results public as soon as possible once analysis is concluded,” he told reporters.

Like some other small planes, the aircraft was fitted with only a CVR, and did not have a flight data recorder, Malaysian police chief Razarudin Husain said Friday.

He said search operations were “95 percent complete” and were expected to wrap up within the day.

“So far, we have recovered all human remains of the victims,” he said.

The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was approaching Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor at the time of the crash, civil aviation authority chief Norazman Mahmud said on Thursday.

Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian air force who happened to witness the lead-up to the crash, said he saw the plane flying erratically and then heard an explosion.

He told reporters Thursday he rushed to the scene and saw debris from the aircraft as well as a “human body on fire”.

Transport chief Loke said earlier that the plane had been cleared to land but “veered to the right of the landing flight path” before it crashed.

In September of 1977, a Japan Airlines plane bound for Singapore crashed near the site of Thursday’s disaster. Forty-five people survived, but 34 lost their lives in the crash.

Malaysia Malaysian air accident killed 10 people Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft

