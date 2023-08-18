BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,882 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,277 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China jitters set to snap oil’s 7-week winning streak

Reuters Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 04:30pm

LONDON: Oil prices looked set to close down this week following seven weeks of gains, as China’s economic woes eclipse signs of tight supply.

The seven-week upswing in prices, galvanised by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), was the longest streak for both benchmarks this year.

Brent futures rose by about 18% and West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) by more than 20% in the seven weeks ended Aug. 11, with prices hitting their highest levels in months.

The benchmarks pared some gains this week, slipping more than 3%.

Prices were little changed on Friday. Brent crude slipped 21 cents to $83.91 a barrel as of 1033 GMT, while WTI edged 9 cents lower to $80.3 a barrel.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is seen as key to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year.

But the country’s post-pandemic recovery has been sluggish, weakened by tepid domestic consumption, faltering factory activity and ailing property sector, raising concerns that Beijing will not meet its annual growth target of 5% without substantial stimulus measures.

“Oil finds itself … marooned in the shipping lanes of financial news and not even continued inventory draw is enough to allow the continued navigation in positive waters,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

Data showed that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week on strong exports and refining run rates. Weekly products supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to the highest since December..

China also made a rare draw on crude oil inventories in July, the first time in 33 months it has dipped into storage.

Another factor weighing on prices are concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not quite finished with hiking interest rates to tackle inflation. Higher borrowing costs can impede economic growth and in turn reduce overall demand for oil.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

China jitters set to snap oil’s 7-week winning streak

Rupee back to losing ways, settles at 295.78 against US dollar

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

Interim govt to cooperate with ECP to hold fair elections: information minister

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

For Pakistan’s consumers and industries, economic woes are far from over

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Read more stories