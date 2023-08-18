Torture case: Police record statement of 13-year-old maid

ISLAMABAD: The city police have recorded the statement of a 13-year-old maid whose mother alleged that the housewife tortured her daughter and also conducted her medical examination.

Police said that police will receive the medical report of the 13-year-old maid, Andaleeb Fatima, and it will further clarify the matter.

Following the complaint of Khalida Bibi, mother of the girl, the Tarnol police registered a case against the woman on charges of 328-A (cruelty to a child), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police also arrested the woman and produced her before a magistrate’s court and the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

According to the complaint, the girl had been working as a housemaid for the last one month at the residence of the accused woman.

On August 16, Andaleeb’s mother came to the city to meet with her daughter. When she met her daughter, she found marks of injuries on different parts of her body. The girl told her mother that her employer used to beat her and torture her with a hot spoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023