BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Torture case: Police record statement of 13-year-old maid

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The city police have recorded the statement of a 13-year-old maid whose mother alleged that the housewife tortured her daughter and also conducted her medical examination.

Police said that police will receive the medical report of the 13-year-old maid, Andaleeb Fatima, and it will further clarify the matter.

Following the complaint of Khalida Bibi, mother of the girl, the Tarnol police registered a case against the woman on charges of 328-A (cruelty to a child), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police also arrested the woman and produced her before a magistrate’s court and the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

According to the complaint, the girl had been working as a housemaid for the last one month at the residence of the accused woman.

On August 16, Andaleeb’s mother came to the city to meet with her daughter. When she met her daughter, she found marks of injuries on different parts of her body. The girl told her mother that her employer used to beat her and torture her with a hot spoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Penal Code torture case Andaleeb Fatima

Comments

1000 characters

Torture case: Police record statement of 13-year-old maid

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Chief election commissioner calls on CJP

FO says Gwadar attack was aimed at targeting Chinese

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

KSA-Iran ties ‘on the right track’: Iranian minister

Read more stories