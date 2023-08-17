BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjam nominated as member of newly-formed National Investment Board

Press Release Published 17 Aug, 2023 05:48pm

MULTAN: Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjam, the chairman of industrialists’ groups including Volka Food International, S&M Food International, and Silver Lake Foods Group, has been nominated as member of the National Investment Board of Pakistan.

The Pakistani government has issued a notification for this appointment.

As per the federal government, this nomination under Section-3 of the Investment Board (Amendment) Act 2023 is effective for a period of two years.

According to details, the federal government has established a new Investment Board consisting of 25 members. According to the notification, the Investment Board includes 12 members from government institutions and 13 members from the private business sector.

The primary objective of the Investment Board is to promote investment in all sectors of the economy, provide awareness and facilitation to local and foreign investors about the board’s projects, so that Pakistan can progress in the fields of economy and social sectors at the international level.

The prime minister of Pakistan will be the president of the Investment Board. On this nomination, well-known industrialists from all over the country congratulated Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjam and appreciated his hard work and services.

Silver Lake Foods Products secured the 46th position among Pakistan’s top 100 exporters. Last year, this group held the 57th position. This year, S&M Food’s revenue is $76.908 million.

