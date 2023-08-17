BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.91%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
DFML 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
DGKC 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HBL 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.59%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
OGDC 97.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PAEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.54%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PRL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
TPLP 13.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 98.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,160 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
KSE100 48,144 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
KSE30 17,125 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
Indian rupee at risk of falling to record low on surging US yields

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 09:54am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Thursday is expected to open just shy of its record low in the wake of a further rise in U.S yields on bets that interest rates are likely to say higher for longer.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.20-83.22 to the US dollar compared with 82.95 in the previous session.

The rupee’s record low is 83.29, reached in October 2022. India forex and money markets were off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On both these days, the 1-month USD/INR NDF had climbed above 82.50, implying a spot rate that was higher than 83.29.

The Reserve Bank of India possibly intervened in offshore NDF to defend the rupee.

There was “a very high probability” that RBI would “make itself known” at open to keep rupee from making a lifetime low, a forex trader at a bank said.

A decline below 83.30 for the rupee “would trigger a new round” of dollar buying and “you can expect a sizeable move”, he said.

The 10-year US yield on Wednesday closed at the highest level since 2008, lifting the dollar index to near 103.50.

Resilient US economic data and worries over supply have been among the reasons cited by analysts for the jump in US yields.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve July meeting out Wednesday showed that policymakers remain highly attentive to inflation risk, providing another reason to investors to avoid US bonds.

Indian rupee recovers on offshore NDF, may avoid record low when onshore reopens

Most Fed officials “continued to see significant upside risks to inflation which could require further tightening of monetary policy”, the minutes showed.

“The Fed kept the door open for the second hike it pencilled in June at the remaining three meetings of 2023,” DBS Research said in a note.

Asian currencies extended losses.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to almost 7.35 in Asia trading, the lowest since November 2022.

