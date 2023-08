KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday after hitting a 12-day high in the previous session, but the contract was range-bound as a declining ringgit supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,843 ringgit ($827.52) a metric ton in the early trade, after a two-day climb.