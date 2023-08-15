BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.05%)
BIPL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.26%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.65%)
DGKC 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (8.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.96%)
MLCF 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
OGDC 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PPL 74.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.82%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 99.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.06%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By 29.6 (0.6%)
BR30 17,527 Increased By 62.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 48,652 Increased By 227.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,310 Increased By 107.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan yields follow Treasuries higher; weak demand at 5-year sale

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 11:43am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking a rise in US Treasury yields as traders try to gauge the odds of more Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The five-year JGB yield was an outlier, falling on the day, although weak demand at an auction of the securities during the session lifted the yield off early lows.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.625% as equivalent Treasury yields reached a nine-month high of 4.219% in Tokyo trading, ahead of the release of US retail sales and trade data later in the day.

The 20-year JGB yield increased 1.5 bps to 1.32%, while the 30-year yield increased 0.5 bp to 1.595%.

Since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) loosened its yield curve control (YCC) policy to effectively raise the cap on 10-year yields to 1%, investors have been testing the waters to see how far and fast the central bank will allow yields to rise.

At the same time, analysts and investors expect the central bank to keep its negative short-term interest rate in place for the foreseeable future, anchoring yields in shorter tenors.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls to near 2-week low after firm auction result

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%. The five-year yield fell 0.5 bps to 0.195%, and was earlier as low as 0.185%, but lifted from that level after the finance ministry announced the auction results.

“The results were overall somewhat weak,” said Chotaro Morita, chief rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. The 5-year yield dropped “too much” in the Tokyo morning due to some heavy buying ahead of the auction, creating an environment ripe for bond prices to retreat, he said.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan yields follow Treasuries higher; weak demand at 5-year sale

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil steadies as China data sours sentiment

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories