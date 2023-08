HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday as an overnight rally in US tech shares failed to offset concerns about China’s property sector and the wider economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.93 percent, or 174.35 points, to 18,599.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 percent, or 2.13 points, to 3,180.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.03 percent, or 0.55 points, to 2,000.19.