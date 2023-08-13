BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2023 10:55am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Russia sent a task force to oversee cleanup of parts of the country’s Far East on Sunday after Typhoon Khanun passed through the Primorye region, the emergencies ministry in Moscow said.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying the number of flooded homes stood at 4,368 while 5,654 adjoining plots and 7 apartment buildings also were flooded.

It said 28 settlements remained cut off. It said most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district, in the region of Primorye, where the port of Vladivostok is the administrative center.

The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood.”

It said its aircraft delivered humanitarian aid and Mi-8 helicopters helped transfer rescuers to the site.

It added there were no reports of casualties and that it had avoided more serious damage by sending units in early.

TASS said the flood in Ussuriysk, the second largest city in Primorye, was the worst and biggest in a decade and that it had affected between 35 and 40 percent of its territory.

Russia Telegram channel Typhoon Khanun Mi 8 helicopters

Comments

1000 characters

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Caretaker chief minister: CM Murad, opposition leader hold meeting

Upbeat PTI sees free, fair elections under Kakar govt

Balochistan Governor dissolves PA

Upto Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

Judiciary to protect Constitution, rights of citizens: CJP

Shehbaz says has never denied links with establishment

President approves remission for prisoners on Independence Day

SECP directs listed cos to e-file financial statements

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor: Yomiuri

RDA inflows surpass $6.5bn mark

Read more stories