Preparations for general elections: Bilawal directs party KP leadership to reach out to people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday held a meeting with the leadership of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed them to conduct a door-to-door campaign for forthcoming general elections in the country.

In the meeting, Bilawal discussed with them the political and organizational situation of the province. Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, Humayun Khan and Ahmed Karim Kundi met Bilawal. PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, and others were also present in the meeting.

He directed the PPP KP leadership to make door-to-door contacts in connection with the preparations for the general elections. He said that workers should start preparations for general elections. He said that the PPP would form the next government. He said that the PPP’s workers should put the manifesto of the party before the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023