75 Development Leadership Award bestowed on SECMC

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), in collaboration with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), was honored with the 75 Development Leadership Award for its exceptional contributions to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

The award was presented to Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC, by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, during a ceremony held at the Convention Centre in Islamabad.

SECMC has played a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan's energy challenges by harnessing indigenous resources for power production.

SECMC has extracted 18 million tons of coal to date, resulting in the generation of around 21,000 GWh of electricity and powering approximately over 3 million households. This has saved Pakistan around $1.5 billion by reducing the need for coal imports and providing one of the cheapest and reliable sources of electricity in the country.

Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC, said, "It is indeed an honor for the company to receive this prestigious award from the government, recognizing our team’s efforts towards the growth and development of the country."

He stated that the progress of the Thar coal project is a testament of our commitment to the people of Thar and Pakistan. Through our unique inclusive business model, we have positively impacted the lives of the local communities by implementing sustainable interventions in areas such as livelihood, education, healthcare and women empowerment amongst others.

