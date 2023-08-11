BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India mandates offshore online gaming firms to register business or appoint proxy to pay tax

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has mandated offshore online gaming companies operating in the country to register the business locally or appoint a representative to pay tax on funds collected from customers.

Last week, India decided to levy a 28% tax on total funds collected by online gaming companies from gamers, and not on every bet.

Overseas online gaming companies operating in India will be blocked if they fail to register or appoint a representative or a proxy to pay tax in the country, according to amendments moved in Parliament on Friday.

“Offshore online gaming companies will not enjoy any tax arbitrage, and would be treated at par with their domestic counterparts,” said Rajat Mohan, a partner at AMRG & Associates.

The move to tax online gaming companies has shocked the nascent $1.5 billion industry, which is backed by global investors. Over 100 gaming companies and top investors such as Tiger Global and Peak XV have written to the government, asking it to reconsider the decision.

“The decision (has been) taken after elaborate deliberations spanning over a period of about 3 years,” said a source.

On Wednesday, Indian gaming app Mobile Premier League said it would lay off 350 employees as it takes steps to “survive” the tax imposed by the government.

India’s finance minister and state ministers considered the negative impact of online money gaming “on the society and the youth in particular, in form of Internet Gaming Disorder due to addiction to online gaming,” the source said.

The move “is not a ban, it is just a tax on online money gaming which is nothing but gambling by any name, and it deserves to be taxed at the highest rate,” the source said.

The tax will not be applicable on online games that do not involve money.

India online gaming tax

Comments

1000 characters

India mandates offshore online gaming firms to register business or appoint proxy to pay tax

President Alvi asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by Aug 12

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Oil prices firm on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July

RMS Limited intends to acquire Escorts Investment Bank

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Read more stories