Nepra issues show-cause notice to Lesco

Hamid Waleed Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued a show-cause notice to Lahore Electric supply Company (Lesco) for its failure to comply with the provisions of Consumer Service Manual (CSM) by charging detection bills to numerous consumers for over and above two billing cycles on account of slowness.

According to the show-cause notice, copy available with Business Recorder, the licensee is directed to submit reply within 15 days as to why not a penalty up to maximum of Rs 200 million should be imposed upon it for charging of detection bills to consumers on account of slowness of energy meters for more than two billing cycles in violation of relevant provisions of CSM.

According to the show-cause notice, an explanation was also sought from the Lesco, which it failed to respond satisfactorily, therefore, the authority has decided to issue a show-cause notice in terms of Rule 4(8) & (8) of the Nepra (Fine) Regulations, 2021.

According to the sources, the Nepra was receiving general complaints from Lesco consumers that the company was not change faulty meters and instead of prefers to charge average bills. It led to issuance of a preliminary notice from Nepra seeking explanation against the complaints. The reply submitted by Lesco could not satisfy the competent authority, followed by issuance of the show cause notice.

It may be noted that as per the CSM, the company can charge only one month bill in case of the slowness of electricity meter but the Nepra received complaints from consumers regarding the fact that they have charged over and above two billing cycles. However, sources could not confirm the number of complaints as well as the amount charged by the company to its consumers, which is in possession of the Nepra.

